Introducing Hashtag Hound, every Instagrammer's new best friend Inspired by the countless hours wasted in search of relevant hashtags and the limited utility of supposedly ‘popular’ hashtags, we decided to develop an alternative - Hashtag Hound, an intuitive app that sniffs out the exact hashtags you're looking for in minutes.

No more saving hashtags in Notes and Sheets

‘Popular’ + ‘niche’ hashtags Finding the right hashtag doesn't necessarily mean finding the most popular one. We've developed an innovative rating system to help you find the hashtags that are more likely to be searched for by your followers.

One-of-a-kind algorithm We've developed an algorithm that continuously receives updates from Instagram, picking up new hashtags and feature accounts so that you have access to current and relevant data.

Both iOS and Android We want you guys to have access to Hashtag Hound irrespective of your mobile device, and so the app will be available for both iOS and Android.

Main features

Swipe and Add









Based on selected categories and subcategories, Hashtag Hound's unique algorithm can produce a list of relevant hashtags in seconds. You choose which hashtags wind up on your post - just browse the list of tags and select the ones you want to add to your basket (editing them as you see fit).



Shuffle m ode









If you can't be bothered sifting through the hashtags produced by your search, just click the Shuffle button after picking the categories and Hashtag Hound will do all the work for you. You can even organise the chosen categories in an order of importance to make sure you get more tags relating to a certain category.

FAQ

1. Do I need to use hashtags if I want to increase my engagement?

According to a study by Simply Measured, Instagram posts with at least one hashtag generate 12.6% more engagement on average than posts without a hashtag, so that would be a yes.

2. Why shouldn't I just use the most popular hashtags?

If you’re only using the most popular hashtags, think of how quickly your post stops attracting likes as it moves down the Instagram timeline. To build lasting engagement, it’s much better to target smaller communities that are more likely to become your pack.

3. Will I be able to find hashtags for my post if it doesn't belong to a regular category?

In addition to standard categories like Food, Pets, Nature etc, Hashtag Hound will target all manner of hashtags, whether they’re slightly out there (like #ihavethisthingwithdoors), social change-related (like #heforshe) or brand-related (like #airmax by Nike). We want you to be able to connect with kindred spirits and simplify the way you build and sustain a community.

Date & location







Specify the date and your location to enable the app to produce a list of hashtags relating to what's currently happening in your locale. If you prefer, you can pick another date or location, to see which hashtags were relevant there and then.



Languages







Pick the language you want your hashtags to appear in. Currently Hashtag Hound will only find English and Russian hashtags, but we're planning to add many more languages as the hound picks up their scent. Next up: Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, German and Portuguese. Subscribe to be one of the first to learn when they're added!

Lists of Favourites







If you're happy with a certain list of hashtags, you can click the star button and add it to your favourites. Create a convenient inventory of lists which can be easily edited later on. You'll be able to share each of your favourite lists with your friends and followers.





