Introducing Hashtag Hound, every Instagrammer's new best friend 

 
Inspired by the countless hours wasted in search of relevant hashtags and the limited utility of supposedly ‘popular’ hashtags, we decided to develop an alternative - Hashtag Hound, an intuitive app that sniffs out the exact hashtags you're looking for in minutes.

No more saving hashtags in Notes and Sheets

‘Popular’ + ‘niche’
hashtags
 
Finding the right hashtag doesn't necessarily mean finding the most popular one. We've developed an innovative rating system to help you find the hashtags that are more likely to be searched for by your followers. 
One-of-a-kind algorithm 
 
We've developed an algorithm that continuously receives updates from Instagram, picking up new hashtags and feature accounts so that you have access to current and relevant data. 
Both iOS and Android
 
We want you guys to have access to Hashtag Hound irrespective of your mobile device, and so the app will be available for both iOS and Android. 

Main features

Swipe and Add






Based on selected categories and subcategories, Hashtag Hound's unique algorithm can produce a list of relevant hashtags in seconds. You choose which hashtags wind up on your post - just browse the list of tags and select the ones you want to add to your basket (editing them as you see fit). 


Shuffle mode






If you can't be bothered sifting through the hashtags produced by your search, just click the Shuffle button after picking the categories and Hashtag Hound will do all the work for you. You can even organise the chosen categories in an order of importance to make sure you get more tags relating to a certain category. 

FAQ

1. Do I need to use hashtags if I want to increase my engagement?
According to a study by Simply Measured, Instagram posts with at least one hashtag generate 12.6% more engagement on average than posts without a hashtag, so that would be a yes.
2. Why shouldn't I just use the most popular hashtags?
If you’re only using the most popular hashtags, think of how quickly your post stops attracting likes as it moves down the Instagram timeline. To build lasting engagement, it’s much better to target smaller communities that are more likely to become your pack.
3. Will I be able to find hashtags for my post if it doesn't belong to a regular category?
In addition to standard categories like Food, Pets, Nature etc, Hashtag Hound will target all manner of hashtags, whether they’re slightly out there (like #ihavethisthingwithdoors), social change-related (like #heforshe) or  brand-related (like #airmax by Nike). We want you to be able to connect with kindred spirits and simplify the way you build and sustain a community.
Sign up

To find out more about Hashtag Hound and its impending launch, please click here to subscribe. No spam, we promise.

Date & location





Specify the date and your location to enable the app to produce a list of hashtags relating to what's currently happening in your locale. If you prefer, you can pick another date or location, to see which hashtags were relevant there and then.  


Languages





Pick the language you want your hashtags to appear in. Currently Hashtag Hound will only find English and Russian hashtags, but we're planning to add many more languages as the hound picks up their scent. Next up: Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, German and Portuguese. Subscribe to be one of the first to learn when they're added!

Lists of Favourites





If you're happy with a certain list of hashtags, you can click the star button and add it to your favourites. Create a convenient inventory of lists which can be easily edited later on.

You'll be able to share each of your favourite lists with your friends and followers.




Feature Accounts





Have you ever clicked on an Instagram photo of a major influencer and seen a bunch of accounts tagged in the photo? Most of them are feature accounts. Instagrammers typically tag feature accounts with the goal of being featured and gaining access to new audiences. 

With that in mind, Hashtag Hound offers the first worldwide database of feature accounts. Whenever you generate a list of hashtags, the app will show you Feature Accounts relevant to your selected categories. You don't have to seek or keep track of them anymore - Hashtag Hound does it all for you! 



Fix the following errors:
Hide