No more saving hashtags in Notes and Sheets
Main features
Based on selected categories and subcategories, Hashtag Hound's unique algorithm can produce a list of relevant hashtags in seconds. You choose which hashtags wind up on your post - just browse the list of tags and select the ones you want to add to your basket (editing them as you see fit).
If you can't be bothered sifting through the hashtags produced by your search, just click the Shuffle button after picking the categories and Hashtag Hound will do all the work for you. You can even organise the chosen categories in an order of importance to make sure you get more tags relating to a certain category.
FAQ
Specify the date and your location to enable the app to produce a list of hashtags relating to what's currently happening in your locale. If you prefer, you can pick another date or location, to see which hashtags were relevant there and then.
Pick the language you want your hashtags to appear in. Currently Hashtag Hound will only find English and Russian hashtags, but we're planning to add many more languages as the hound picks up their scent. Next up: Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, German and Portuguese. Subscribe to be one of the first to learn when they're added!
Lists of Favourites
If you're happy with a certain list of hashtags, you can click the star button and add it to your favourites. Create a convenient inventory of lists which can be easily edited later on.
You'll be able to share each of your favourite lists with your friends and followers.
Feature Accounts
Have you ever clicked on an Instagram photo of a major influencer and seen a bunch of accounts tagged in the photo? Most of them are feature accounts. Instagrammers typically tag feature accounts with the goal of being featured and gaining access to new audiences.
With that in mind, Hashtag Hound offers the first worldwide database of feature accounts. Whenever you generate a list of hashtags, the app will show you Feature Accounts relevant to your selected categories. You don't have to seek or keep track of them anymore - Hashtag Hound does it all for you!